Delhi MCD seals 18 coaching centres, six libraries, gyms for illegal operations

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi sealed 18 coaching centres, six libraries and gyms, operating illegally from basements in violation of building bylaws and Delhi Master Plan (MPD) 2021, officials said on Monday, adding that the facilities have been served show cause notices in the aftermath of the Old Rajinder Nagar tragedy.

Earlier, the civic body had sealed thirteen coaching institutes on Sunday following the death of three civil service aspirants. Top coaching institutes run by educators who have some-what garnered celebrity status faced crackdown over illegally-run coaching centres.

Meanwhile, following public outrage and mounting pressure to take action against illegally used basements, the MCD woke up from its slumber to fix the responsibility of the mishap. Officials said a survey is underway to if are illegally occupied by gyms, libraries or for other commercial establishments. They also that the authorities would review No Objection Certificates (NOC) received by such establishments and may cancel them. A junior engineer (JE) was terminated while an assistant engineer (AE) was put under suspension to fix accountability.