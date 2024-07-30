Delhi

DFS to cancel NOC of Rau IAS coaching institute for flouting norms

The institute was found using its basement as a library instead of the permitted storeroom, violating fire safety regulations.
DFS is likely to cancel the Fire No Objection Certificate of Rau IAS Coaching Institute for allegedly flouting norms by running a library in the basement.
Ujwal Jalali

DFS Director Atul Garg said that the institute had permit to use the basement as a store room, but it was being used as a library. “In the NOC, they had shown the basement will be used as store room.

The management was using the same room as a classroom or library,” Garg said. A senior Fire Department official said that they have initiated the process of cancelling the fire NOC of the institute.

