DFS to cancel NOC of Rau IAS coaching institute for flouting norms

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) is likely to cancel the Fire No Objection Certificate of Rau IAS Coaching Institute for allegedly flouting norms by running a library in the basement.

DFS Director Atul Garg said that the institute had permit to use the basement as a store room, but it was being used as a library. “In the NOC, they had shown the basement will be used as store room.

The management was using the same room as a classroom or library,” Garg said. A senior Fire Department official said that they have initiated the process of cancelling the fire NOC of the institute.