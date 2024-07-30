Rush of rainwater ruined everything, heavy rain flooded IAS coaching institute in Delhi

NEW DELHI: It started with a heavy spell of rain on Saturday that lashed several parts of the national capital, including the Rajinder Nagar area which bore witness to the death of three civil services aspirants. The three IAS aspirants were Shreya Yadav of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Navin Dalwin from Kerala.

All of them, along with at least 30 more students, were studying in the library of Rau’s IAS coaching institute. In the pin-drop silence, students could hear the pitter-patter of rain.

“The rainwater is coming inside. Evacuate the library immediately,” an eyewitness, recounting the horror, said. They even said it took the rainwater mere 10 minutes to partially fill the basement of at least 12 feet in height.

The question is from where did such a massive volume of water from?

It is important to first picture the outside of the institute before understanding what happened inside the basement. There is a wide road outside the institute with ample space to move traffic. Coaching institutes are adjacent to it while a shopping complex is exactly on the opposite side.