Six injured after fire breaks out at INA market in south Delhi

NEW DELHI: Six people were injured after a fire broke out on the early hours Monday at a restaurant in INA market in south Delhi. The fire also engulfed two adjacent food joints, officials said.

Fire department officials said they the blaze at Kerala Restaurant, housed in shop number 211 near the INA metro station gate number 2 was reported at 3.18 am. Seven fire tenders were pressed into service which took about two hours to douse the flames, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

Some restaurant workers sleeping inside got injured in the fire that also gutted two adjacent Chinese fast food joints in shop number 213 and 214.

According to the police, “The victims were rushed to the Safdarjung and AIIMS Hospitals. A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. Further probe is underway.”