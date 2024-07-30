Union minister inaugurates Humayun Tomb Museum in Delhi

NEW DELHI: INAUGURATING the Humayun World Heritage Site Museum in the national capital on Monday, Union minister for culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat appreciated the joint efforts that went into the redevelopment of the Humayun’s Tomb complex and the Museum located at the site.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s assertion, the minister further stated “India is committed to engaging local communities for heritage conservation efforts. Here at Humayun’s tomb, conservation efforts of over 15 years by Aga Khan Trust for Culture and Archaeological Survey of India has created a case study to demonstrate how quality of life of local communities can significantly improve by observing government’s development objectives along with restoration of national heritage,” Shekhawat said at the occassion.

The Humayun World Heritage Site Museum, spread over one lakh square feet is located in a serene corner of Sunder Nursery next to the mausoleum of second Mughal emperor Humayun in Nizamuddin area.

Speaking about the museum, Shekhawat said the location carries the legacy of thousands of years as it is located at the extension of an ancient site that has been identified as Indraprastha, the capital city of Pandavas. “It is great to see the Persian translation of Upanishad by Dara Shikoh along with Quran and also couplets of Rahim next to the translation of Ramayana in the museum,” the minister said.

Addressing the occasion, Rahim Aga Khan said,“The museum serves as a link, not only reuniting Humayun’s tomb and Sunder Nursery but also bringing the gap between history and the present day.”