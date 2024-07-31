Delhi government to launch online pension portal 'Bhavishya' from October 1

NEW DELHI: From October 1 onwards, pensions of all employees under the Delhi government will be processed through a dedicated portal eliminating the need for physical visits to government departments at every step. The city government has issued orders to roll out the ‘Bhavishya’ system, allowing pensioners to track the sanction and payment process online with alerts on each step of processing via sms and email.

“It has been decided to roll out ‘Bhavishya’ in Delhi government offices w.e.f. 01.10.2024. It shall be mandatory for all government offices to process pension cases through Bhavishya module only. The Pay and Accounts Offices will process cases generated through Bhavishya through the pension module of PFMS (public financial management system) integrated with Bhavishaya,” the order issued by the Administrative Reforms (AR) department on Monday read.

The move has come after a 10-month pilot run of the project that started in October last year. “Bhavishya was implemented for the offices of Delhi government as a pilot project, and has been running successfully in the offices attached,” the order added.

So far, issuance of pension orders and its processes were done manually requiring physical visits by the pensioners, quite often leading to delays in disbursement. Officials hope that the new system will streamline the processes.

“Following a successful pilot, we have decided to integrate all government departments into the portal. The aim is to ensure that all retirement dues are paid and the Pension Payment Order is delivered to retiring employees on their retirement day itself. Bhavishya offers online tracking of the pension sanction and payment process for both individuals and administration. It records personal and service details of pensioners and keeps employees updated on the process via SMS and email,” an official said.