Delhi HC seeks report on DCW staff strength, operational details

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the city government to furnish a detailed report on the current framework, staff strength, and structure of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). The directive, issued by Justice Sanjeev Narula, also mandated an analysis of how officially-sanctioned positions within the DCW are utilised.

The order requires the Women and Child Development (WCD) department of the Delhi government to submit a comprehensive affidavit within two weeks outlining the staffing configurations, the roles played by both permanent and contractual personnel, and the measures taken to ensure the continued operation and effectiveness of essential services.

These services include the rape crisis cell, crisis intervention cell, anti-human trafficking and rehabilitation cell, acid watch and rehabilitation cell, ‘Sahyogini’ cell, and the mobile helpline facility.

Justice Narula emphasized the importance of understanding the contribution of third-party personnel sourced from contractors to the DCW’s operations. The next hearing has been scheduled for October 21.