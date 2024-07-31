Delhi HC seeks report on DCW staff strength, operational details

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the city government to furnish a detailed report on the current framework, staff strength, and structure of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). The directive, issued by Justice Sanjeev Narula, also mandated an analysis of how officially-sanctioned positions within the DCW are utilised.
The order requires the Women and Child Development (WCD) department of the Delhi government to submit a comprehensive affidavit within two weeks outlining the staffing configurations, the roles played by both permanent and contractual personnel, and the measures taken to ensure the continued operation and effectiveness of essential services.
These services include the rape crisis cell, crisis intervention cell, anti-human trafficking and rehabilitation cell, acid watch and rehabilitation cell, ‘Sahyogini’ cell, and the mobile helpline facility.
Justice Narula emphasized the importance of understanding the contribution of third-party personnel sourced from contractors to the DCW’s operations. The next hearing has been scheduled for October 21.
The high court’s directive follows a plea by 49 contractual workers whose services were terminated by an April 29 order of the Delhi government.
The petitioners, challenging the termination, argued that their roles were key to DCW functioning, especially in assisting victims through various specialized cells. However, the government counsel said only 40 posts had been officially sanctioned for the DCW, making any excess appointments unauthorized.
The high court recognised the broader implications of the case, particularly the DCW’s role in protecting and empowering women in Delhi. While denying interim relief to the petitioners, the court expressed its intent to maintain oversight on the matter to ensure continued effectiveness of the DCW.
Govt alleged irregularities in DCW
The termination of contractual staff was attributed to financial and administrative irregularities within the DCW, including excess of sanctioned staff strength and budget