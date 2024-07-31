Delhi sees 100 mm rainfall in an hour; red warning issued amid waterlogging, traffic issues, and flight diversions

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded more than a hundred millimetres of rainfall in one hour, leading to waterlogging in several areas of the national capital and prompting the weather office to issue a 'red' warning.

The National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin also included Delhi in its list of 'areas of concern', the weather office said.

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Automatic Weather Station (AWS) network, the Pragati Maidan observatory in central Delhi recorded 112.5 mm of rainfall in one hour.

An extreme amount of precipitation in a short period, specifically 100 mm of rainfall within an hour, is defined by the IMD as a "cloud burst".

There has, however, been no official statement on the situation from weather officials.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted intermittent light to very light rain, with occasional moderate to intense spells (2-3 cm/hr), over the next six hours in Delhi NCR.

Delhi Lt Governor, in a post on X, said he cautioned officers to remain alert in light of the heavy downpour.

"Apart from ensuring minimum inconvenience to people in general, they are advised to specifically address issues at sites prone to waterlogging, including coaching centres," he said in the post.

Furthermore, thunderstorms with lightning and surface winds reaching speeds of 50 kilometres an hour are also likely at isolated places during this period, it added.

The IMD has advised people to remain indoors, secure windows and doors and refrain from unnecessary travel.

It has also issued a 'red' warning, which calls for action and vigilance.

"Seeking safe shelter and avoiding tree cover are recommended to mitigate risks. Stay tuned for further updates as the situation develops," it said in the advisory.

Multiple areas, including Lutyen's Delhi, Kashmere Gate and Rajinder Nagar, among others, were inundated following the heavy rain.

Visuals from south Delhi's Qutub Minar area showed vehicles wading through waterlogged roads while traffic police personnel tried to manage vehicular movement.