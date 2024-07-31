Nurses urge Health Ministry to address unrevised allowances post DA hike

NEW DELHI: Miffed over either omission or no hike in some of the allowances granted to them following the hike in their DA, city nurses have written to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare urging intervention in the matter.

The nurses claimed that the Operation Theatre allowance was omitted while the dress allowance was not revised after the dearness allowance was hiked by the government by 50%.

“The allowances that are in the nature of a fixed amount but were partially indexed to DA, have generally been raised by a factor of 1.5 in the past. The OT and dress allowance fall in the same category,” said Anita Panwar, president of All India Government Nurses Federation (AIGNF).

“The rates of DA applicable to Central government employees have recently been increased from 46% to 50% of Basic Pay. In the present situation, many of the allowance will be increased as DA reached 50%. Three allowances of nurses are also DA indexed and have to increase by 25%. The 3 allowances are nursing allowance, dress allowance and OT allowance,” the AIGNF letter read.

“Our members urged hospital administrations regarding increase in allowances but hospitals wants clarification from the Centre and is not ready to increase the allowance in absence of a clarification. We told them no clarification is required and may be done on basis of allowance order of 7th pay commission but they did not agree,” it added.