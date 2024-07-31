Shangri-La Eros hosts Clawsome Chobster Feast in New Delhi

At Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi, an unusual marriage between the chicken and the lobster took place, at an event innovatively called the Clawsome Chobster Feast. Executive sous chef Arun Thakur explained the concept thus: “Chicken with its subtle profile complements the succulent richness of lobster, allowing each bite to be a harmonious blend rather than an overpowering contrast. Duck, selected for its exquisite and slightly gamier taste, enriches the lobster’s natural sweetness. By using lobster liver, renowned for its exceptional depth of flavour, we tried to elevate the dishes beyond the ordinary.”

The menu which included a Lobster Mango Salad, the Chongqing Lobster, Kaffir Lime Lobster Dumplings and Cornfed Chicken with Lobster, was curated keeping in mind that for Delhi, and especially for Shang Palace guests, lobster and chicken are “already hot favourites” on its a la carte menu. The chef certainly executed interesting pirouettes with its two main raw materials.

The coconut dressing and the choice of safeda from among other mangoes, for instance, in the Lobster Mango Salad was an unpredictable combination. Safeda was featured for its particular sweetness. Paired with tender coconut and crisp lettuce and a concoction of coconut cream, lemon juice, a hint of salt and sugar, the overall taste was one of balance—the sweetness of the mango layered with a refreshing citrus note.