Delhi CM Kejriwal’s ‘high spirit’ message ahead of June 2

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday sought to reach out to people saying that his government’s flagship welfare schemes on electricity, education, health, would continue unhindered. His interim bail ends on June 1.

“The Supreme Court had given me 21 days to campaign for the elections, which will get over tomorrow (Saturday). I have to surrender on Sunday. I will go back to Tihar. I don’t know for how many days I will be locked up this time. But my spirits are high,” he said in a video message. Kejriwal said that he would leave his residence at around 3pm on Sunday to surrender.

“You take care of yourself as I worry a lot about you. If you are happy, your Kejriwal will be happy too. I will not be among you, but all your work will continue. Your free electricity, Mohalla clinics, medicines, free bus travel for women, and all other works will go on. After my release, I will start giving `1,000 every month to every mother and sister,” he said.