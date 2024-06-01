Exiled in her kingdom

The experimentalist

Hyder is known for her experimental linguistic style and register. Her sentences often play with syntax and language. Rizvi suggests that it was Hyder’s cosmopolitan education and her multicultural outlook, which informed these experiments: “Hyder was not herself when she was not experimenting—whether it was with the idea of time and narrative styles and genres.” Rizvi, however, says she struggled instead with the fact that she “could not take any liberties with the text…. Her language is replete with multicultural linguistic usages. At times she was probably thinking in English and writing in Urdu”. Rizvi cites the example of a short story in which Hyder coins mohabbat geet, to refer to a love song!

While Hyder’s short stories and novels have previously been translated, At Home in India presents intimate excerpts about Hyder’s childhood, adolescence and maturity from Kaar-e-Jahaan Daraaz Hai for the first time for English readers. Here, Hyder is candid and graceful, and plumbs through her life history with a genuine curiosity.

She traces her lineage to 18th-century Islamic scholar Shah Waliullah Dehlavi, and Nawab Muhammad Amir Khan, a distinguished military general of the early-19th century Maratha empire, and deftly connects these pasts to her present as an exilic writer in search of home and belonging in a post-Partition 1960s India, to which she returned after spending the 1950s in Pakistan and London.

Rizvi suggests that the memoirs are unparalleled in the history of Urdu literature: “They give us an idea of all that was essential to the making of the writer…. It’s not a mere cataloguing, it’s a deep psychological, intellectual and political engagement and analysis that we find in this book. It’s not only limited to her personal and familial history but also the public history. It’s a huge, panoramic canvas—and she is consistently selecting ideas and locating her texts in situations which cover large areas of interest and which may also appeal to a large range of readers”.