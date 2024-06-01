Heatwave blisters on: Delhi sees driest May in 10 years

NEW DELHI: The national capital remained stifling under heatwave conditions for the fifth day on Friday with the mercury soaring to 45.8 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department also said the city recorded only two rainy days this May, the lowest in 10 years.

Friday’s mercury reading is the second-highest maximum temperature recorded by Delhi’s primary weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, this summer so far.

The IMD issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Saturday and predicted cloudy skies with the possibility of thunderstorms and dust storms accompanied by light showers and gusty winds at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to reach 44 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The city broke its temperature records this month, noting a 79-year high of 46.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, according to the IMD data. On June 17, 1945, the city had witnessed a maximum temperature of 46.7 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, Mungeshpur recorded 52.9 degrees Celsius. The IMD said in a statement that they are examining the sensors and data of the area’s weather station for any potential errors. However, the weather office has not yet issued any report on the inspection of the sensors in Mungeshpur.

The national capital is also facing water shortage due to unprecedented summer heat.

This month also saw the least number of rainy days in the last 10 years. Delhi saw only two rainy days this May, compared to 11 in 2023, 7 in 2022, 12 in 2021, and again 7 in 2020.