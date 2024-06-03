573% rise in challans for underage driving this year

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday said that they have issued 101 challans for underage driving offences from January till May this year, a significant increase from the 15 challans that were issued during the corresponding period in last year.

“This represents a remarkable surge of nearly 573 per cent in prosecutions compared to the previous year. The increase is attributed to the rigorous enforcement strategies and the unwavering commitment of the traffic police to uphold the law,” a senior traffic police officer said.

Additionally, the rise in prosecutions serves as a deterrent, highlighting the legal consequences of such violation. According to the traffic police, they have implemented several strategic measures aimed at tackling this issue throughout the current year.

These measures include heightened surveillance, deployment of additional personnel at key checkpoints, and increased patrolling in areas known for frequent traffic violations by the minors, they added.

“The crackdown on minor driving is a part of a broader initiative to enhance road safety and reduce accidents involving young and inexperienced drivers. We have been conducting awareness campaigns in schools and communities to educate parents and guardians about the legal and safety implications of allowing minors to drive,” said the officer.

He said that these educational efforts are designed to complement the enforcement actions and foster a culture of responsible driving from a young age.

“We urge parents and guardians to take their responsibility seriously and prevent minors from driving. We also appeal to the public to report any instances of minor driving to the traffic police or the nearest police station,” the cops added.