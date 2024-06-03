BJP workers hold protest over CM’s visit to Raj Ghat

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, along with several other party workers, was detained by the Delhi Police on Sunday while staging a protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal outside the Raj Ghat.

The protestors said they were irked over Kejriwal visiting Mahatma Gandhi’s samadhi before going to jail.

“The Chief Minister who has removed Mahatma Gandhi’s image from his office has come here [Raj Ghat] to pay obeisance. He has to go to jail, but he is roaming around here and there in Delhi and has made a circus out of it. We are protesting against his move here,” Sachdeva said.

The Delhi BJP chief and hundreds of party workers blocked the passage of the CM’s cavalcade by sitting at the Rajghat traffic intersection on Ring Road. Another group of over 50 women BJP workers raised slogans at Rajghat’s VIP exit gate towards the Delhi Secretariat side, forcing the cavalcade to go towards the Rajghat intersection, where it was stopped and shown black flags by the party workers.

“It is shocking to see Arvind Kejriwal, a man arrested for liquor scam, shamelessly visiting the pious samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi, who all his life worked for prohibition,” Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva said Kejriwal tried to play his old “victim card” by going to Rajghat and Hanuman Temple before surrendering at Tihar Jail. Delhi Police said the BJP workers were detained to maintain law and order situation.