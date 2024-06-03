Exit polls 'fake', designed as per BJP wishes: CM Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the exit polls predicting the resounding victory of BJP-led NDA are “fake” and “manipulated to misguide the public.”

“There are a total of 25 seats in Rajasthan; an exit pollster gave 33 out of 25 seats to the BJP,” Kejriwal claimed.

Elaborating on the exit polls predictions, he alleged, “There is a theory that they [exit polls] have shown so many seats [in favour of NDA] as their [BJP’s] people have invested in the stock market. And tomorrow, when the stock market opens, there will be such a bumper gain that they will sell their shares and escape.”

The chief minister alleged that through exit polls, the BJP wants to pressure the officers to get their things done.

“To put pressure on the bureaucracy for the next three days, an environment is being created to make the officers do wrong things,” he alleged.

Kejriwal claimed that if the exit polls had shown “real numbers,” it would have led to a “rebellion within the BJP or RSS” for the prime minister’s post.

“If the exit polls had shown fewer seats yesterday, then it is possible that there would have been a rebellion in the RSS and the BJP against these two (Narendra Modi and Amit Shah) yesterday itself; they would not have even waited till June 4,” he alleged.

The AAP chief said all parties need to be “on alert” to prevent “any manipulation of results”. “But I am telling everyone again that we have to send our counting agents, ROs (Review Officer), AROs (Assistant Review Officer) and everyone trained (well-prepared). We all have to be alert. It will be of no use if we blame them later, we have to be alert now.” the chief minister stated.

He claimed that the INDIA block will form the next government. Exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

While India Today-Axis My India has forecast 361-401 seats for the BJP-led alliance and 131-166 seats for the opposition INDIA bloc in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the ABP-C Voter predicted 353-383 seats for the ruling alliance and 152-182 seats for the INDIA bloc.

Today’s Chanakya gave a much higher tally for the BJP and its alliance than the 2019 polls. It predicted 335 seats for the BJP and 400 for the NDA, with a margin of 15 seats either way. It gave 107 seats to the opposition alliance with a possibility of its tally going up or down by 11 seats.