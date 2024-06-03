John Hammond of Jurassic Park: maker of Gandhi

During the just concluded poll campaign Prime Minister Narendra Modi must have created a sort of record of giving interviews to the newspapers and the news channels. While these interviews made an impact or not would be known when the results are out. However, many of these interviews did stir controversies.

The last being the Opposition pouncing on him for having said that the world did not know who Gandhi was before Richard Attenborough’s film ‘Gandhi’ was released in 1982.

For us living in Delhi and other parts of the country, Mahatma Gandhi is a well-known name with almost all the urban centres having a road named after the father of the nation – the MG Roads. Mahatma’s cremation ground – Rajghat is also the Zero milepost for Delhi.

A Zero milepost is the origination point for measuring distances in a jurisdiction or on a route. Like there is Zero Milestone, a zero mile marker monument in the capital of the United States, Washington.In

Nagpur too, we have a Zero Milestone monument, built by the British, to mark the centermost point of the colonial India.

Prime Minister’s context was to admonish the state policy under the governments before him for their failure to ‘market’ our heritage. This was with the reference to the absence of the opposition parties at the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in January this year.

The Prime Minister may be faulted for having given a wrong example but it’s also true that we largely failed to ‘market’ our heritage they way Modi has done be it by the way building of the Statue of Unity in Gujarat in the memory of Sardar Patel or redevelopment of Varanasi.