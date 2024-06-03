The Maze of Choices

There are over 30 trillion cells, zillions of tissues, bones, ligaments and fats, over 79 essential organs, an Amazon forest full of bacteria, the elemental compounds and water in the human body. These are the indicators of our health and we are to manage all of this!

So we try. We tame the palate to go for the greens, count our protein and sugar intake. We also kep a tab of zinc, potassium, and calcium. Then there’s B6 and B12. How can we forget about that? And despite all that, things do not fall into the right place without exercise. We hop on to do some yoga and cardio. But then where is the time for strength training or time optimised fitness and all those trendy biohacking things?

Whatever one tries, one is still constantly bombarded with threatening messages that we are so far away from what seem basic boxes to tick.

What about breath work, sleep improvement techniques, ice-water baths, new fangled diets, old trusted wisdom philosophies from India, China, shamanic cults, old North America … to reverse our metabolism and keep us wholesome. But we also need to have healthy social contact for brain health and some separate time for brain health activities. And could it be that we are not spending enough time in nature?

Now did we forget that we have to earn well to support self and others. And take care of the social contact, healthy relationships and community? And now we know that nothing in our lives will work till we have ‘purpose’.

Life can become an absurdly overwhelming maze even for the dogged pursuer of self-improvement.

So while my creator laughs at this little lemmings lament, and watches the human race scuttle, dash, rush around in confusion and despair. There is that one thing, that deep inside we love to avoid.

The missing link is emotion. The only tool that can ensure the supreme management of this bafflingly complex human life is emotional equilibrium. Be aware of emotions, feel them deeply, practice relegating emotional past to a lowly or even non existent status. At this moment, we will have a plethora of uplifting emotions to choose from. Appreciation, gratitude, exultation, excitement and even ecstasy. Choose wisely my friend. Your life depends on it!

Anupamaa Dayal

This fashion designer is about happy clothes and happy homes for happy women