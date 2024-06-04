40-year-old proclaimed offender held for murder in Delhi after a year on the run

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old proclaimed offender wanted for the murder of a man in the north Delhi’s Bhalswa area over an old enmity and absconding for the last one year, was arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, an officer said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Amit alias Kale, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 on his arrest and he was also previously involved in seven cases including murder and attempt to murder.

According to the police, one Bijender Yadav was murdered on May 22, 2023, by Sanju Yadav, Sandeep Panwar, Amit and Suraj Yadav in connivance with others by gunshot injuries.

During the investigation, three accused were arrested but Amit went absconding.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Goel said that input about Amit was received recently on May 30, following which a trap was laid and he was nabbed from the Yamuna Vihar area.

“He is a dreaded criminal and he was also declared ‘proclaimed offender’. He had been absconding soon after committing the offence and was at large,” the senior officer said, adding that the accused Amit kept on changing his hideouts regularly to evade the police. “He was not even using mobile phones so we couldn’t track his signal,”he added.