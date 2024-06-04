Chikankari on my mind

William Shakespeare has said ‘What’s in a name?’. But for Delhi-based and Lucknow-born comic-content creator Harshi Gupta, who has just launched her label Chikankari Hues, the name is “everything”, and she has merged her two identities in her new campaign – Main Hun Lucknow.

“Lucknow’s markets are full of Chikankari ensembles. This is why even eminent designers, be it Manish Malhotra or Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, have their chikankari craft clusters here,” she tells TMS on the popularity of the craft that is not just spotted on Indian icons like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh but also Hollywood actors such as Jennifer Aniston in movie Murder Mystery 2, and Judi Dench at the Venice Film Festival, 2013.

Gupta’s new campaign features her on the streets of the City Of Nawabs donning elegant chikankari kurtas in refreshing summer colours of mint green and sky blue to classics like white. However, there is a twist. “We are showcasing the craft, but in a very chic way. Every designer or curator, who is in the Chikankari market, is doing it the ‘Salona Sa Sajan’ (song) way, which has a quintessentially traditional Indian vibe. However, I want Chikankari to look hot, sexy and contemporary!” she says, adding that her aim is to make this traditional craft more accessible, and not just something you’d wear once a year, or on special occasions. Gupta had styled the outfits with leather boots, wide-legged denims, belts with snazzy shades to amplify its versatility when styled in different ways. “We have crafted capsule edits for work, brunch, festivity and casual wear,” she adds.