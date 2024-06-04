Value Sting

The Scorpio-N Z8 Select comes in a new Midnight Black colour, enhancing its bold road presence. The exterior features dual barrel LED headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs), and LED projector fog lamps. Unlike the Z8, this version rides on R17 diamond-cut alloy wheels, which do justice to its looks; however you could always upgrade to a larger size for a nominal cost! Having said that, the Scorpio-N Z8 Select does have a striking appearance, complementing its bold SUV stance.

Inside the Scorpio-N Z8 Select, the sense of space and use of high-quality materials are immediately noticeable. The rich coffee-black leatherette interiors look premium and are comfortable. The dashboard features soft-touch materials, adding to the sophisticated feel. It does offer three-row seating; however the last row is best reserved for kids or pets.

The boot offers a decent amount of space with all three rows in use, and is easy to flip down to give you more space and use the vehicle as a five-seater. The vehicle includes steering-mounted controls, climate control air conditioning, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, and ample storage space. The ADRENOX system is included for connectivity.