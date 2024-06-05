BJP’s Krishan Pal Gurjar scores hat-trick, but with significantly low vote margin

NEW DELHI: BJP’s Krishan Pal Gurjar made a hat-trick by winning the Faridabad constituency of Haryana on Tuesday. He was ahead of Mahender Pratap Singh, securing 7.8 lakh votes, approximately 1.7 lakh more than his Congress’s rival Mahender Pratap Singh.

However, it’s worth noting that the winning margin of Gurjar saw a significant decrease, dropping from 6.38 lakh in the previous elections.

Gurjar and Singh, both hailing from the Gurjar community, played a pivotal role in the election. The Faridabad constituency, dominated by voters from the Gurjar, Jat, Punjabi, Brahmin, and Muslim communities, saw their influence shaping the outcome.

Krishan Pal Gurjar defeated Congress leader Avtar Singh Bhadana in 2014, securing 57.70 per cent of the vote share, and again in 2019 with a massive margin of 6,38,239 votes.

Faridabad comprises nine assembly segments, including Hathin, Hodal, Palwal, Prithla, Faridabad NIT, Badkhal, Ballabgarh, Faridabad and Tigaon and is a general category seat.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as many as 14,70,649 people exercised their rights, and the voter turnout stood at 60.52, which was 3.58% down. In 2019, the voter turnout was 13,28,127, at 64.10 per cent.

Statewide, the BJP and Congress won five seats each of the total 10 seats. The INDIA bloc ally AAP failed to open its account in Haryana.