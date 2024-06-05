Ghaziabad chooses saffron party fourth time in a row

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won Ghaziabad, the “VIP seat”, after its candidate Atul Garg registered a thumping victory with a margin of more than three lakh votes on Tuesday. Garg, who is an incumbent MLA, gathered 8,54,170 votes.

INDIA alliance candidate from Congress Dolly Sharma secured second place with 5,17,205 votes. She came third in the 2019 parliamentary election.

Garg bagged 58.09 per cent vote share while Sharma scored 35.17 per cent.The constituency had a triangular contest with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) fielding its candidate—Nand Kishore Pundir—who could not save his election deposit with only 79,525 votes and 5.41 per cent vote share.

Besides them, a total of 11 other candidates are in the fray from the western Uttar Pradesh constituency but none could garner even 2,000 votes.

The NOTA (none of the above) option bagged the fourth highest number of votes -- 8,211 (0.56 per cent), according to official figures till 8.45 pm.

Former Union Minister Gen VK Singh had won from Ghaziabad twice by a margin of over 5 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha polls of 2014 and 2019. Garg was declared BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate on March 24, within hours of Singh’s announcement that he would not contest the parliamentary elections.

Not fielding Gen VK Singh and choosing Garg initially troubled the BJP in consolidating Rajputs who form the most significant vote bank for the party in Ghaziabad. The absence of masses in Garg’s campaign meetings coupled with his unpopularity as the city’s MLA were speculated as an uphill battle for him to win the poll. The campaign for Atul Garg was not without its challenges. However, the support of party stalwarts, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, proved instrumental in overcoming these hurdles and battling the anti-incumbency.