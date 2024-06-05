It’s 4-0 in NCR as well, All seats remain in saffron kitty

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a landslide victory in the National Capital Region (NCR), winning the Lok Sabha seats in Gautam Budh Nagar, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.

Despite Kejriwal’s emotional speeches and the alliance between Congress and AAP, and joint rallies by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi president Akhilesh Yadav, the BJP’s ability to effectively convey their agenda to NCR voters and underscore Prime Ministers Narendra Modi’s leadership ultimately led to their triumph.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar, BJP’s Mahesh Sharma secured his third consecutive Lok Sabha victory with a massive margin of 5.59 lakh votes. Atul Garg won in Ghaziabad with over 3 lakh votes, while Dolly Sharma from the Congress secured the second position. In Faridabad, BJP’s Krishan Pal emerged as the winner, defeating the Congress candidate Mahender Pratap Singh. Raj Babbar of the Congress lost in Gurugram to BJP’s Rao Inderjit Singh.

The BJP’s success in Ghaziabad was initially challenged by the choice of Atul Garg and not fielding Gen VK Singh, causing concerns about consolidating the Rajput vote bank. However, with the support of party leaders like PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, Garg was able to overcome these challenges.