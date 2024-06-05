It’s 7-0 – BJP clean sweep yet again

NEW DELHI: The BJP, which secured all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in both 2014 and 2019, has repeated its success by winning all seats in the national capital once again.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, which governs the national capital, formed a 4:3 seat arrangement with Congress as part of the INDIA bloc to challenge the BJP.

Despite contesting the East Delhi, West Delhi, New Delhi, and South Delhi seats, the AAP did not secure any wins. However, its vote share increased to 24.14 percent, up from 18.2 percent in the 2019 elections. In the 2014 general elections, the AAP had a 33.1 percent vote share, but still lost all seven seats it contested.

At the end of it all, Delhiites did not feel that local issues mattered. In the neighbouring state of Haryana, issues like unemployment, law and order, and inflation dominated the discourse. However, just a few kilometres away in the national capital New Delhi, the primary concerns were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP, and the guarantees offered by the saffron party.

This victory marked a hat-trick—the third time the BJP decisively defeated its rivals, particularly the AAP and Congress. The alliance between these two parties had little impact on the voters. While it may have influenced the winning margins, it did not prevent BJP’s candidates from securing victories.