Resounding victory for BJP MP Mahesh Sharma from Gautam Buddh Nagar

NEW DELHI: Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency, a BJP stronghold since 2014, has once again demonstrated the party’s dominance by re-electing their sitting MP, Mahesh Sharma, with a resounding victory.

According to Election Commission of India (ECI) data, Sharma defeated Samajwadi Party (SP) Mahendra Nagar and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Rajendra Singh Solanki with 5,59,472 votes.

The SP candidate received 2,98,357 votes, while the BSP candidate finished third with 2,51,615 votes. A total of 15 candidates were in the fray, including candidates from three major political parties. The remaining candidates lost their deposits. None of the Above (NOTA) got 10,324 votes.

Unlike the usual triangular or four-cornered fights, the 2024 election in Gautam Buddh Nagar was a unique battle between the BJP’s candidate and the INDIA bloc candidate.

Uttar Pradesh’s high-profile constituency, also known as its gateway to the national capital, comprises Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Sikandrabad, and Khurja. It was carved in 2008 after delimitation, and its first MP was elected in 2009.