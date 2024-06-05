Resounding victory for BJP MP Mahesh Sharma from Gautam Buddh Nagar

NEW DELHI: Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency, a BJP stronghold since 2014, has once again demonstrated the party’s dominance by re-electing their sitting MP, Mahesh Sharma, with a resounding victory.
According to Election Commission of India (ECI) data, Sharma defeated Samajwadi Party (SP) Mahendra Nagar and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Rajendra Singh Solanki with 5,59,472 votes.
The SP candidate received 2,98,357 votes, while the BSP candidate finished third with 2,51,615 votes. A total of 15 candidates were in the fray, including candidates from three major political parties. The remaining candidates lost their deposits. None of the Above (NOTA) got 10,324 votes.
Unlike the usual triangular or four-cornered fights, the 2024 election in Gautam Buddh Nagar was a unique battle between the BJP’s candidate and the INDIA bloc candidate.
Uttar Pradesh’s high-profile constituency, also known as its gateway to the national capital, comprises Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Sikandrabad, and Khurja. It was carved in 2008 after delimitation, and its first MP was elected in 2009.
In 2019, BJP candidate Mahesh Sharma won the seat for the second consecutive time with a margin of 3,36,922 votes. He polled 8,30,812 votes with a vote share of 59.64 percent. He defeated BSP candidate Satveer Nagar, who got 4,93,890 votes (35.45%). Congress candidate Arvind Kumar Singh stood third with 42,077 votes (3.02%) in the constituency.
In 2014, BJP’s Mahesh Sharma won the seat. He polled 5,99,702 votes with a vote share of 50.00%. SP candidate Narendra Bhati got 3,19,490 votes (26.64%) and was the runner-up. Sharma defeated Bhati by a margin of 2,80,212 votes.
“This victory is the victory of my dear residents of Gautam Buddh Nagar. I congratulate the dear residents of the area and the hard-working party workers for making the lotus (BJP symbol) bloom in Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency under the visionary and effective leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by giving their unprecedented love and support,” Sharma posted on X in Hindi. ”I am overwhelmed by the immense love, support and affection I have received from all of you. Together we will build a strong and developed Gautam Buddh Nagar,” he added.