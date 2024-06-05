Will BJP find CM face for 2025 assembly polls?

NEW DELHI: Once again, the BJP has swept the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the national capital by a comfortable margin.

Even as the six new parliamentarians and the third-time victor Manoj Tiwari prepare themselves to voice the concerns of city residents in the House of the People, a parallel opportunity for political gain emerges upon the horizon– the road to the office of the Delhi Chief Minister.

The BJP, which has retained all seven city seats, despite brute dominance in the Centre for the past 10 years, has been unable to form a government in the capital or even identify and subsequently project a popular face for the CM’s seat for more than 25 years now.

Sahib Singh Verma was the last prominent BJP face, who went on to become the chief minister of the NCT of Delhi way back in 1996. He served as the CM for two-and-a-half years before an unprecedented onion price crisis ousted Verma from the post, to be replaced by Sushma Swaraj.

Swaraj served as the city chief minister for 52 days before the assembly elections were announced. And, since December 3, 1998, the BJP has remained unsuccessful to form a government in Delhi.