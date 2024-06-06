Bomb threat onboard Air Canada Delhi-Toronto flight proved hoax: Cops

NEW DELHI: In yet another incident, The Delhi International Airport Limited office recieved an email regarding a bomb inside an Air Canada flight scheduled to depart for Toronto from IGI Airport at 10:50 pm on Tuesday, an official said on Wednesday, adding, it was proved hoax.
DCP Usha Rangnani said on Tuesday, at 10:50 pm, an email threatening a bomb inside an Air Canada flight was reported. Airport authorities promptly activated their standard security protocols.
A comprehensive inspection of the aircraft and its surroundings was conducted, involving multiple security agencies. After thorough scrutiny, nothing suspicious was found, and the threat was declared a hoax, the DCP said.
Despite the false alarm, the incident caused significant delays and distress among passengers and airport staff.
This comes a day after Akasa Air flight QP 1719, flying from Delhi to Mumbai carrying 186 passengers, was diverted to Ahmedabad airport after a bomb threat was received.
According to Airline officials, all passengers were deplaned and nothing suspicios was found in this incident.
Similar incident happen last week, when a Delhi-Srinagar Vistara flight carrying 177 passengers received a mid-air bomb threat. The aircraft made an emergency landing in Srinagar, where all individuals were safely evacuated and the threat was later deemed unfounded.
Delhi has been plagued by a spate of hoax bomb threats in recent months. These threats have not been limited to airports but have also targeted schools, hospitals, Home Mnstry and other places across the national capital. In May alone, over 131 schools received fake bomb threat emails, causing widespread panic and disruption. Besides, multiple hospitals have recieved similar threats.