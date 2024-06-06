Bomb threat onboard Air Canada Delhi-Toronto flight proved hoax: Cops

NEW DELHI: In yet another incident, The Delhi International Airport Limited office recieved an email regarding a bomb inside an Air Canada flight scheduled to depart for Toronto from IGI Airport at 10:50 pm on Tuesday, an official said on Wednesday, adding, it was proved hoax.

DCP Usha Rangnani said on Tuesday, at 10:50 pm, an email threatening a bomb inside an Air Canada flight was reported. Airport authorities promptly activated their standard security protocols.

A comprehensive inspection of the aircraft and its surroundings was conducted, involving multiple security agencies. After thorough scrutiny, nothing suspicious was found, and the threat was declared a hoax, the DCP said.