People rejected dictatorship, BJP strength reduced: AAP

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Wednesday hailed its performance in the Lok Sabha polls, asserting that despite challenging circumstances, AAP’s concerted efforts, along with Arvind Kejriwal’s extensive campaigning post release on interim bail, significantly contributed to the INDIA bloc’s performance against the BJP.

AAP National General Secretary Sandeep Pathak, stated the party’s stance on the Lok Sabha election results. He emphasised that the results signify the nation’s refusal to tolerate any form of dictatorship or ‘goondagardi’ (hooliganism). He said, “This election was a battle between PM Modi and the INDIA bloc.

Analyzing the results, Modi’s party garnered 63 fewer seats than the previous election, failing to secure a majority. Despite the unjust incarceration of several Chief Ministers from constituent parties of the INDIA bloc, along with relentless raids and control over agencies, the alliance performed admirably. This underscores the public’s unwavering stance against any constitutional tampering.”

Pathak highlighted Kejriwal’s relentless campaigning during his 21-day interim bail, claiming the AAP supremo’s dedicated canvassing across states, endorsing INDIA bloc parties and leaders greatly forwarded their cause.

The AAP leader further asserted, “From day one, we reiterated that the AAP’s importance pales compared to the nation’s welfare. With this ethos, we wholeheartedly joined the INDIA bloc and spared no effort to ensure its victory. Despite facing severe adversities, including BJP’s attempts to dismantle us, incarcerating our leaders, and coercing our volunteers, the AAP emerged unscathed. We fought with unparalleled vigour, three AAP candidates secured victory from Punjab. AAP stands resolute and prepared for further battles."