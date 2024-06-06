Sustainable future: 900 rainwater harvesting pits to come up at RRTS

NEW DELHI: In a vibrant celebration of World Environment Day, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation hosted a drawing competition at the Ghaziabad Regional Rapid Transit System station.

The event, centered around the theme “Namo Bharat – New Age Transit for a Greener Future,” invited the children of NCRTC employees and operators to unleash their creativity.

This initiative aligned with NCRTC’s ongoing efforts to promote the use of the RRTS as a sustainable public transport mode in the NCR.

The drawing competition wasn’t the only highlight. In collaboration with the National Book Trust (NBT), NCRTC organized captivating storytelling sessions and interactive games centred around the theme “Our Land, Our Future.” Activities like biodiversity dart games, origami workshops, puzzles, quizzes, and a snake and ladder game aimed to educate and engage students on environmental issues, fostering a sense of partnership for conservation and empowering them to actively participate in preserving the planet.

Adding to the event’s allure, an exhibition at the Ghaziabad RRTS concourse level showcased artworks by school children from Ghaziabad, Sahibabad, and nearby areas. These artworks beautifully reflected the sustainability and green aspects of the Namo Bharat Trains and the RRTS system.