The not-so-simple meals

The men sit in a circle with the food in between and share with each other their tiffins—much like how we’d eat when in school with our group of friends. There is an appreciation for the meal and each morsel is savoured and not just consumed mindlessly. I offered to them some dal that I had made and although they hesitated earlier, later lapped it up happily. There is always a bottle of chilled water by their side—this merciless heat demands no less.

After their meal they usually go out for an hour to rest under the canopy of trees before resuming work for the day. It is at that time that I plate my lunch and savour it while watching some show. But, for a change, this week I decided that I will eat without consuming any content—the way we were once taught to as children. I found myself relishing my food more than usual because all my senses were focused only on the food that I had cooked and all the flavours were much more pronounced than usual. I could taste the inherent sweetness of the dal, the nuttiness of the rice and that chilled glass of masala chaas was just the cooler one could ask for after that summer meal.

From Shivam, Rajesh and Sadiq, I observed and learnt the value of a good meal—and no, a good meal has nothing to do with gourmet dishes, but all about the emotions that a food is cooked and savoured in. Some of us sit in a place of unacknowledged privilege in our air-conditioned rooms, which gives us the flexibility of five ways to a meal—while there are some who spend millions on pre-wedding functions alone. For the group of workers in front of me, they sweat it out for the most basic necessities—factors that we perhaps end up overlooking.

I recently chanced upon a video reel by Samdish Bhatia, a Delhi-based youtuber and citizen journalist, where he interviewed a young boy who fixes tyre punctures. The boy, ironically named ‘Deshpremi’, shared meekly about his struggle to get even one meal of the day and the lack of help from the authorities. We, the citizens who represent the urban population of the country, often tend to overlook the ground realities of this country even today—and our representatives seem deaf to their plight. We fail people like ‘Deshpremi’ day in and out.

In the interest of them, it is perhaps of utmost importance that we become more conscious of what we eat, how we eat and how we treat others around us, while eating.

Vernika Awal

is a food writer who is known for her research-based articles through her blog ‘Delectable Reveries’