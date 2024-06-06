Third gender candidates celebrate participation despite low vote count

NEW DELHI: The third gender candidates who contested the Lok Sabha elections from the Delhi constituencies said on Wednesday that though they collectively garnered less than a thousand votes, they are happy to have participated in the polls.

Rajan Singh (26), who identifies as a transwoman, was the city’s first transgender candidate. She contested from the South Delhi constituency and received 325 votes, according to Election Commission.

Narela-resident Pooja (29), in the fray from North-West Delhi, got 509 votes. “The Lok Sabha election was an experience for me as I participated for the first time, and my area residents did support me. I got enough votes to motivate me to continue my fight here,” Pooja said. “We will be elected in the near future. If not as an MP then as an MLA,” she asserted.

Singh also expressed gratitude for getting an opportunity to voice their rights. “I knew from the beginning that I wouldn’t win. Rather than being sad about the fact that I got 325 votes, I’m happy that for the first time the third gender has participated in the Lok Sabha elections from the capital. I filed our nomination, participated and raised our issues. This is how anyone starts their journey, it’s just the beginning,” she said.

Singh and Pooja collectively received 834 votes in the elections. “Knowing the result beforehand, we still wanted to participate,” they said. Emphasising the importance of participation, Singh said she will continue to prepare for future elections and intends to remain active in the political arena.

Singh’s campaign slogan, ‘Sauchalay se, Sansad tak’ (from toilet to the Parliament), resonates with the community’s aspirations for greater representation and visibility. When asked about future plans, she said her immediate need is to find a job. “I had to leave my job due to the election,” Singh said.