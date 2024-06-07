BJP received support of Dalit, Sikh voters, says Delhi chief Sachdeva

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP on Thursday said the “myth” propagated by opposition parties and media that the BJP can only win triangular contests was shattered by the defeat of the AAP-Congress alliance in the bipolar fight in all the seven seats of the national capital.

Claiming that the saffron party received support from all sections of society, Sachdeva said the most significant contribution was by Dalit and Sikh voters, who rallied behind the BJP.

Sachdeva pointed out the BJP’s triumph in nine out of 12 reserved assembly segments in Delhi, a feat not achieved by the party in almost three decades. “This is a testament to the support for a BJP government. We also achieved unprecedented success by winning five Sikh-dominated assembly segments,” the BJP leader said

Congress’ Udit Raj and AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar, the Dalit candidates fielded by the Opposition, both suffered defeat, Sachdeva said, adding, among the reserved assemblies, BJP won Bawana, Mongolpuri, Madipur, Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Deoli, Gokulpuri, Trilokpuri, and Kondli by significant margins.