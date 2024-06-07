Burnt corpse in locked car near Nehru Place

NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old man was found dead Thursday inside a car with burns and blood all over him in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area, police said. Following the discovery, senior police officers reached the scene and a forensic team was called in to collect evidence.

“At around 9:40 am, a dead body, with blood splattered around inside a parked car was reported at Kalkaji Police Station,” a police officer said.

According to CCTV footage from the area, the man, later identified as Dhruv Mahajn, had come to the spot in his car around 3:30 am and a few minutes later there was a huge flame inside the car.

On Thursday, the police found a grey car parked near Devika Tower in Nehru Place. Since the car was locked from inside, police had to break the rear windshield to reach the body. “A man aged around 35-40 years was dead on the steering wheel with burn injuries on the face, thigh and both hands,” said a police officer.

There was a strong smell of petrol inside the car and the steering wheel partially burnt, the officer said, adding, the man’s hair was completely singed and his T-shirt had the presence of soot. “A crushed water bottle and used matchsticks were also found on the front seat,” the officer said, adding, prima facie, it is suspected that Mahajan wanted to commit suicide.