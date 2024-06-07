CIC can’t comment on utilisation of MPLADS funds by MPs, says Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) has no jurisdiction to comment on the utilisation of MPLADS funds by MPs as the scope of the Right To Information (RTI) Act is limited to providing access to information under the control of public authorities, the Delhi High Court has held.

The court expunged certain remarks made by the CIC while dealing with an RTI application seeking information pertaining to utilisation of funds under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), and said the authority has no jurisdiction to comment adversely upon the functioning of any public authority.

It, however, retained the CIC’s direction for disclosure of MP-wise, constituency-wise and work-wise details of the funds. In its order, the CIC had observed that some MPs were “deliberately accumulating” their MPLADS funds for the last year of their term to gain advantage at the time of the next elections and suggested the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation to prevent this “abuse” of the funds, and implement the guidelines for distributing the money equally for each year of the five-year term.