Fake cancer drugs sale racket busted in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Thursday said it had busted an international syndicate involved in manufacturing and distributing counterfeit cancer and diabetes medicines and arrested four individuals, including a Syrian national.

Monir Ahmad (54), the Syrian national, was used to supply medicines between Turkey, Egypt, and India, the police said. The other accused were identified as Naveen Arya (40), Saurabh Garg (34), and Karan Khaneja (27), they added.

The suspicion began when the Cyber Cell of the Crime Branch started investigating vendors and wholesalers in Delhi/NCR selling fake and unregistered lifesaving drugs. These included notable anti-cancer and diabetes medications such as Opdivo, Revolade, Keytruda, Erbitux, Ozempic, and Lenvima.

“On April 4, the police team raided Shree Ram International Traders situated at Bhagirath Palace where the suspicious stock of various imported drugs along with other trade stock for sale/distribution purpose worth Rs 1.5 crore approx. were found,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rakesh Paweriya.

The shop owner, Arya, was found allegedly selling the sprious and unregistered drugs. A subsequent raid on Tery White Life Care in Daryaganj unearthed another significant stockpile of illegal drugs valued at Rs 2.5 crore, the DCP said. Both establishments were selling unauthorised imported medicines, he added.