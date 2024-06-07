Parliament security breach: Delhi L-G grants sanction to prosecute six under UAPA

NEW DELHI: L-G VK Saxena on Thursday accorded prosecution sanction against six persons under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), who are accused of attacking the Parliament in December last year.

The approval came after the Delhi Police requested their prosecution under the UAPA having found sufficient material on record, a statement issued from Raj Niwas said.

A review committee also noted that prima facie a case was made out against the accused under UAPA.

“The Delhi Police had registered a case vide FIR No. 142/23 dated 14.12.2023 under relevant sections of IPC and UAPA Act, at the Parliament Street Police Station on the complaint made by the Security officer in the Lok Sabha. The investigation was later on transferred to the Counter Intelligence Unit of the PS Special Cell, New Delhi. The above 6 accused persons were arrested and are in judicial custody,” a note from Raj Niwas read.

The Delhi Police had requested their prosecution under section 16 and 18 of the UAPA from the LG, who, having found sufficient material on record, granted prosecution sanction, the officials said.

Six persons --- Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Neelam Ranolia, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat --- are accused of illegally entering into the Parliament and throwing smoke canisters in the Lok Sabha during the live session.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two people jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public

gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs on December 13 last year.

Others chanted slogans, leading to the immediate adjournment of the session. Outside the building, two other individuals including Jha were arrested for doing similar activities.