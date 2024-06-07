Three arrested for trying to enter Parliament with forged Aadhaar card

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested three people who allegedly attempted to enter Parliament with forged Aadhaar cards.

The Delhi Police arrested the three accused, Kasim, Monis and Soyeb, on charges of forgery and cheating. Sources said that they had been working as contract labourers in the Parliament complex for the last three months

The incident took place on June 4, following which the Delhi Police registered an FIR under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the FIR, accessed by The New Indian Express, a CISF personnel was checking photo IDs at iron gate no. 3 of Parliament House on June 4 when, he detected three workers trying to gain entry with casual entry passes.

The security officials found the documents doubtful. When the cards were sent for further scrutiny, they were found to be forged.