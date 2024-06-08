NEET results: Student unions seek re-exam, probe

NEW DELHI: Alleging discrepancies in the results of the national eligibility cum entrance test (NEET) announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Friday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the matter.

“Students are committing suicide. Who is responsible? Even after scoring 600 marks, students are unsure if they will get a seat. We demand that the highest judicial authorities investigate this NEET scam,” the NSUI national in-charge, Kanhaiya Kumar, said in a presser.

Raising concerns about the “authenticity of the NEET exam results," Varun Choudhary, the NSUI national president, cited “improbable scores” of 719 and 718 marks appearing on scorecards and multiple top rankers from the same exam centre.

The NTA has denied any irregularities and said the changes made in National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks and grace marks for losing time at examination centres are behind the students scoring higher marks.

Commenting on the NEET results, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said, “The functioning of the National Testing Agency is unsatisfactory, and there is a lack of trust among many students. Paper leaks have become a big issue.”

Meanwhile, the NSUI activists protested at the IITK Outreach Centre in Noida, demanding a judicial probe and the re-conduct of the exam. The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) announced a protest on June 10.