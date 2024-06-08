Three dead, six injured as fire breaks out in food processing factory in Delhi's Narela

Fourteen fire tenders were pressed into service and the dousing operation was still underway, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said around 8.30 am.

He said nine people were rescued from inside the building and shifted to SHRC Hospital in Narela.

Three of them—Shyam (24), Ram Singh (30) and Beerpal (42)—were declared dead, while others were under treatment, the police officer said.

He said preliminary investigations suggest that the blaze started after a gas leak from one of the pipelines. The gas was supplied to burners used for roasting moong dal.

As the fire spread, it led to the overheating of the compressor, resulting in a blast, he said.

A case is being registered under appropriate sections and an investigation being taken up, he said.