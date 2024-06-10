AAP protests at Haryana Bhawan over Delhi water shortage

NEW DELHI: The AAP held a protest on Monday at the Haryana Bhawan here over its allegation that the neighbouring state is not releasing Delhi's share of the Yamuna's water, leading to a shortage in the city.

Scores of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, including party MLA Kuldeep Kumar, raised slogans against the BJP-led Haryana government.

"The BJP is playing dirty politics and depriving the people of Delhi of their share of water at a time when heatwave conditions are prevailing in north India. The Lt Governor should intervene as the representative of the people of Delhi," Kumar said.

AAP leaders also staged protests at other locations, including BJP headquarters, Mandi House, and Connaught Place.

AAP MLA from Moti Nagar Shiv Charan Goel said they were sitting on the road in sweltering heat and they request the BJP government in Haryana and the central government not to stop Delhi's share of water.

"BJP MPs also live in Delhi and all the ministries are also located here. All of them need water. Therefore, 20 per cent of Delhi's share of water should not be stopped.

Till Delhi does not get its full share of water, we will remain on the roads. Whatever we have to do for this, we will do it and we will get our share of water. Delhi is the capital of the country," he said.

"People come here from all over the country. If we cannot give water to Delhi itself, then what will we do in the country? The AAP will keep fighting for the welfare of Delhi," Goel said.

The Delhi government has during the past fortnight repeatedly accused Haryana of not releasing the national capital's share of water.

The BJP, however, has accused AAP leaders of lying on the water shortage issue.

Mismanagement by the AAP government has resulted in water theft and wastage, the BJP's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva has said.