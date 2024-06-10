AAP punished by voters, Congress paid for alliance

In the just declared Lok Sabha results, as some people said, there was something for everbody to celebrate about. Of the few exceptions who did not get anything to rejoice about is Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party.

While in Delhi, INDI alliance under Kejriwal’s leadership lost all the seats, in Punjab, where also it’s the ruling party, it came a distant second to the Congress in the number of the seats won.

Despite a visible turmoil and close contest in national politics, Delhi voted one-sided for the BJP. One wonders how the saffron party which faced rejection on many seats in the neighbouring states, came out with such a decisive result in its favour in Delh? The answer is simple, the complete dismissal of the politics of malgovernance and corruption let loose by Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government.

Delhi in 2024 did not vote as aggressively as it had done in 2014 or even 2019.The question was, did Delhi vote differently from the previous polls just in numbers or in spirit too. The answer is -- Delhi’s vote this time was in way endorsement of the Narendra Modi government’s actions against the Aam Aadmi Party and its leader Arvind Kejriwal.

The poll campaign this time in the national Capital was cantankerous focusing mostly on mudslinging. It was a campaign where the issues pertaining to Delhi were all lost in the bitter cacophony created by Delhi chief minister, who played the victim card to the hilt.

Arvind Kejriwal’s aggressive campaign, following his release on interim bail, started with the announcements of his guarantees viz-a-viz the guarantees of the Prime Minister. The gimmick came a cropper. Next he blamed BJP of planning his murder, it had no takers. Arvind Kejriwal’s release from jail in the end bore no fruits as he failed to find any sympathy for his so-called ‘martyrdom’.

Despite being in power in the national Capital for the past 11 years, and having contested three Lok Sabha polls, the AAP has once again failed to make a debut in the House of People from its home state. In a spirited defence of the defeat on all the four our seats it contested from Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have lauded its electoral performanceand held that the results must be judged against the circumstances in which the party fought the election.

They have blamed BJP of threatenings AAP volunteers, trying to buy its MLAs, and hatching many conspiracies with an indirect reference to the Swati Maliwal episode.There may be some truth in it but the voter did not seem interested.