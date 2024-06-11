Chowkhat's new summer collection: Affordable luxury with traditional Indian craftsmanship

Chowkhat, founded by sisters Pratanksha Gupta and Anuja Gupta, epitomises the fusion of passion, craftsmanship, and entrepreneurship.

While Pratanksha, a fashion design graduate, takes care of the design aspects, Anuja, a postgraduate from IIMC, looks after the marketing of the brand.

Handmade products are often considered a luxury because of their price point. Chowkhat’s unique goal is to make it accessible and affordable for all.

The brand’s new summer collection is soothing for both the eyes and the body. It features printed fabrics in light colours, using mul cotton and 100 percent cotton to keep you comfortable in the hot summer months.

Letting us more on the key pieces in this collection, Anuja, says, “The key pieces are the printed kurtis and dresses. You will find chikankari and hand-printed fabrics. We have incorporated traditional Indian craftsmanship into contemporary designs for this summer line.”