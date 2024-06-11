Days after Reasi attack, 'Free Kashmir' graffiti found painted on wall in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two days after a barbaric attack on a tourist bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi that left 9 people including a 2-year-old child dead, the Delhi Police found an objectionable graffiti painted on the wall of a park in the city.
The graffiti which read "Free Kashmir" was found drawn on the wall of a DDA park in west Delhi's Dwarka area on Monday evening by locals following which the police were alerted.
Cops removed the objectionable words and registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Defacement of Property Act at Dwarka North police station.
"We have registered a case and initiated a probe. A team has been formed which is currently scanning CCTV footage to identify the culprits," a police officer said.
Notably, nine people were killed and 41 injured as the terrorists opened fire at the 53-seater tourist bus, on its way to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of the Poni area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi on Sunday.
Since the attack, an alert has been sounded in the national capital as the terror attack coincided with the swearing ceremony of the new government at the Centre.
The Delhi Police have stepped up its deployment at crowded places like malls and markets and are keeping a close watch on any suspicious movement.
Of the 41 people that were injured in the attack, five hailed from Delhi and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir while one person named Saurav Gupta was among the nine deceased.
Gupta was hit by a bullet in the back of his neck which led to his instant death.
Reportedly, Saurav's body was brought to Delhi in an ambulance by his father Kuldeep Gupta and other family members. He was cremated near his house in northeast Delhi's Mandoli area on Tuesday.
Saurav had gone to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu with his wife Shivani Gupta to pray for a baby. The couple, which had been married for two years, was scheduled to return home later the same day. Meanwhile, Shivani suffered fractures in legs and face when the bus fell into a gorge.