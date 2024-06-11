Days after Reasi attack, 'Free Kashmir' graffiti found painted on wall in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two days after a barbaric attack on a tourist bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi that left 9 people including a 2-year-old child dead, the Delhi Police found an objectionable graffiti painted on the wall of a park in the city.

The graffiti which read "Free Kashmir" was found drawn on the wall of a DDA park in west Delhi's Dwarka area on Monday evening by locals following which the police were alerted.

Cops removed the objectionable words and registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Defacement of Property Act at Dwarka North police station.

"We have registered a case and initiated a probe. A team has been formed which is currently scanning CCTV footage to identify the culprits," a police officer said.

Notably, nine people were killed and 41 injured as the terrorists opened fire at the 53-seater tourist bus, on its way to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of the Poni area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi on Sunday.