'Wanted to see if I can get caught': Teen behind Delhi airport bomb hoax mail

NEW DELHI: Not any terror outfit or a person with a definite motive!

Rather it was a curious 13-year-old boy from Meerut who just wanted to find out the efficiency of Delhi Police in catching him after sending a "hoax" bomb threat to Indira Gandhi international Airport.

On June 4, the Delhi airport received an Email with a bomb threat on Flight No AC043 scheduled from Delhi to Toronto prompting the security agencies to issue an alert and the flight was thoroughly checked as per standard operating procedure.

After checking and frisking, the threat was declared as hoax and flight was allowed to depart. Pertinent to mention here that a full emergency was declared at the Airport following the threat.

Accordingly, the Delhi Police registered a case under relevant sections of law to find out the culprit behind the mischievous act.

"During the investigation, on verification of the sender’s e-mail ID, it was revealed that the said e-mail ID was created afresh, just 1-2 hours before the said hoax threat e-mail and after sending the e-mail, it was deleted," DCP (IGI-A) Usha Rangnani said.

She said that further probe led the police team to Meerut, UP, where the source of the email was traced and one 13-year-old boy was found involved in sending hoax bomb threat E-mail. He was apprehended in the case.

On examination, the accused boy revealed that he got the idea of sending a hoax bomb threat call on a flight from a news flash in the media, about a hoax bomb call on a flight at Mumbai Airport.

"When he saw the news, he thought if he made the hoax call in a secret manner then he could be traced by the police or not. He further revealed that he created a new fake e-mail ID in his mobile phone and he used the internet services of his mother’s mobile through Wi-Fi for sending the hoax threat e-mail," the DCP said.

After sending the e-mail, the alleged teenager immediately deleted the e-mail ID.

He also revealed that the next day, he had seen hoax bomb news at Delhi Airport in the media and he "felt very excited".

The cops produced the minor before a Juvenile Justice Board and later his custody was handed over to his parents.

The officer requested all to refrain from making hoax calls for amusement or without understanding the consequences, as this can attract grave penal sections which may lead to imprisonment.