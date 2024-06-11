Delhi L-G to help get water from Haryana side, says Atishi

NEW DELHI: Water Minister Atishi on Monday said L-G VK Saxena assured her that he’d speak to the Haryana government to ensure that the national capital’s share of 1,050-cusec water is released in the Munak canal.

Earlier in the day, Atishi and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj met Saxena over the water shortage in the national capital.

During the past fortnight, the Delhi government has repeatedly accused Haryana of not releasing the national capital’s share of water.

“The water level in the Wazirabad barrage has gone down and less water is coming from the Munak canal. We have requested the L-G to talk to the Haryana government about releasing more water in the Munak canal. Seven treatment plants of Delhi depend on the Munak canal for water. The Lt Governor has assured us that he would talk to the Haryana government,” she said.

Atishi said they also spoke to Saxena about vacant posts in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).