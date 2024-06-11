Delhi water crisis: AAP accuses Haryana government of ignoring SC’s order on release

Kakkar said the Delhi government will put all these issues before the Supreme Court. The apex court on June 6 directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water available with it for Delhi and asked Haryana to facilitate the flow of this water so that it reaches the national capital.

The Delhi government has during the past fortnight repeatedly accused Haryana of not releasing the national capital’s share of water.

Kakkar also hit out at Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, saying he could have negotiated and asked Haryana to release the water but he did not.

The BJP has accused the AAP leaders of lying on the water shortage issue. Mismanagement by the AAP government has resulted in water theft and wastage, BJP’s Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva has said.

“The BJP-led Haryana government is ignoring the Supreme Court’s order of facilitating the flow of surplus drinking water released by Himachal Pradesh,” Kakkar alleged. She asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party will continue to fight for the rights of the Delhi people and solve the water problem faced by them.