Delhi water crisis: Water for them is brick fights, financial burden, daily battle

NEW DELHI: In Kusumpur Pahadi’s Block E, the fight for water isn’t just a necessity; it’s a daily battle for survival. As the sun begins its descent, the atmosphere around the lone water pump thickens with tension. Residents gather, their faces etched with fatigue and desperation, knowing that securing even a trickle of water is crucial for their families’ well-being.

With the summer intensifying, the reporters visited over five villages in the city, where the residents have been living in the crescendo of chaos and desperation.

The words of Bhagwati Ghadiya from Kusumpur echo the sentiments of many: the two-hour window to access the pump is a fleeting opportunity, and failure to seize it means sacrificing the ability to perform essential tasks of the day.As the evening wears on, the struggle for water aggravates, reaching a fever pitch in the final hour. “Brick fights erupt, I’ve seen it get bloody even” Burmavati of block E stated.

Meanwhile Santosh Rajkumar from Sanjay Colony alleged the water crisis is linked to politics. “Before the election results, everything was fine. Now, daily fights over water are common. Despite complaints to the AAP office, nothing has changed,” he noted.

Another Sanjay Colony resident Sheela Devi voiced her concerns about the severe water shortage and the authorities’ lack of action in addressing the issue.“The tanker sometimes comes, but the water it brings is often dirty. This forces residents to purchase water from shops, which is an additional financial burden. We have to buy water at 25 rupees for 10 liters,” she added.