More animals, less space in Delhi's zoological park

NEW DELHI: An official announcement on Monday revealed that the National Zoological Park in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan is set to implement a new ticketing system. Soon, visitors will have the option to book their tickets up to 15 days in advance through the zoo’s website. This innovative initiative not only allows for advanced planning but also offers the flexibility to reschedule visits and obtain refunds for cancellations.
Presently, visitors to the zoo are limited to purchasing tickets on the same day until 5 pm, coinciding with the closure of ticket counters. This constrained system, amidst burgeoning foot traffic, has prompted the zoo’s director to unveil ongoing transformation plans aimed at addressing various challenges in the upcoming months.
The scene at the National Zoological Park now is one of juxtaposition. Amidst the ambitious plans for transformation, there lay a poignant reality etched in the struggles of its inhabitants, particularly the bears. These majestic creatures, symbols of wilderness and strength, found themselves confined in smaller cells, a temporary arrangement born out of the ongoing construction.
As reporters ventured into the heart of the zoo, they witnessed a poignant sight: black bears, normally masters of their expansive enclosures, now confined to cramped spaces. With no respite from the relentless June heat, the bears languished without the comforts of fans, coolers, or sprinklers, amenities seemingly reserved for others like the Tigers.
Throughout the park, the effects of the scorching sun were palpable. Animals sought refuge, their usual vigor subdued by the oppressive weather. Crocodiles remained submerged, seeking solace in the cool embrace of water, while bears, usually curious and active, retreated into the shadows of their enclosures. The once vibrant atmosphere of the zoo now echoed with a somber tone, fatigue permeating every corner.
Yet, amidst the trials, glimmers of hope emerged. The dedicated staff of the zoo tirelessly worked to alleviate the suffering of the animals. Measures were implemented to shield them from the heat, from constructing larger, cooler enclosures to providing refreshing fruits and installing water fountains. Raju Kashyap, a labourer involved in the construction, spoke of efforts to create sanctuaries for the animals, utilizing materials that repelled the heat and maintained comfortable temperatures within the cages.
Geet Nath, the caretaker, echoed this sentiment, emphasising their commitment to ensuring the well-being of the animals, even in the face of adversity. Fruits like watermelon and muskmelon were offered, not just as treats, but as essential sources of hydration.
Yet, amidst these efforts, the plight of the animals underscored the urgency of the transformative plans. While the vision for a better future took shape, it was imperative not to forget the present struggles of those who called the zoo home.
As the zoo announced plans to revolutionize the visitor experience, allowing for advanced bookings and greater flexibility, it signaled a step towards progress. However,, it remained essential to remember the true essence of the zoo – a sanctuary where both animals and humans could coexist harmoniously, with compassion.