More animals, less space in Delhi's zoological park

NEW DELHI: An official announcement on Monday revealed that the National Zoological Park in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan is set to implement a new ticketing system. Soon, visitors will have the option to book their tickets up to 15 days in advance through the zoo’s website. This innovative initiative not only allows for advanced planning but also offers the flexibility to reschedule visits and obtain refunds for cancellations.

Presently, visitors to the zoo are limited to purchasing tickets on the same day until 5 pm, coinciding with the closure of ticket counters. This constrained system, amidst burgeoning foot traffic, has prompted the zoo’s director to unveil ongoing transformation plans aimed at addressing various challenges in the upcoming months.

The scene at the National Zoological Park now is one of juxtaposition. Amidst the ambitious plans for transformation, there lay a poignant reality etched in the struggles of its inhabitants, particularly the bears. These majestic creatures, symbols of wilderness and strength, found themselves confined in smaller cells, a temporary arrangement born out of the ongoing construction.

As reporters ventured into the heart of the zoo, they witnessed a poignant sight: black bears, normally masters of their expansive enclosures, now confined to cramped spaces. With no respite from the relentless June heat, the bears languished without the comforts of fans, coolers, or sprinklers, amenities seemingly reserved for others like the Tigers.