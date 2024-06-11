Three men involved in 100 theft cases nabbed: Police

NEW DELHI: Three men, who were allegedly involved in 100 cases of theft and burglaries in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, were arrested here, officials said on Monday.

Zahid Ali (45), mastermind of the gang, was nabbed from Narela, where a police team led by Inspector Ram Manohar spent several nights in hiding after receiving a tip-off on him last week, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (north), Sudhanshu Verma said. On Ali’s instance, another accused Azad (27) was also held from the same area, while Abhishek (24) was found to be lodged in Uttar Pradesh’s Dasna jail in a theft case, ADCP Verma said. He said the trio was allegedly involved in a daylight burglary case of Rs 3 lakh at a house in north Delhi’s Subji Mandi area on May 6.

“They would steal scooties from different areas and then abandon them after each burglary. Azad and Abhishek would go to the targeted house or shop on a scooty and Ali would follow them in a car, which was fitted with police siren and beacon light on the dashboard, so that he can rescue the other two impersonating as a Delhi Police official in case they are caught by the public,” Verma said.